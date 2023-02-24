Meghalaya Election: Sohra Assembly constituency result 2023

In Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, Sohra constituency (AC No. 28) in East Khasi Hills district voted on February 27. Over 21 lakh registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Meghalaya polls this year.

The term of the 60-member Legislative Assembly of Meghalaya is scheduled to end on March 15, 2023.

Sohra is one of the 4 Assembly seats won by the PDF in 2018 elections.

Use the map below to check the winner and the winning party of the Sohra constituency in the Meghalaya election 2023. You can also check the winning margin and details of the runner-up party and candidate.

In Meghalaya election 2018, PDF candidate Gavin Miguel Mylliem won the Sohra Assembly seat after securing 25297 votes. The PDF candidate defeated UDP candidate Titosstar Well Chyne by a margin of 2024 votes.

In 2018, Sohra constituency had 25297 electors, including 12248 males and 13049 females.

The BJP, which decided to contest the 2023 elections alone, secured only 9.6 per cent votes in 2018.

In 2018, Meghalaya saw a hung Assembly, with INC getting 28.5 per cent votes and NPP bagging 20.6 per cent mandate. NPP leader Conrad Sangma formed the government with the support of the UDP, BJP, and other regional parties.