Assembly Election Results 2021: NR Congress-BJP alliance trounces Cong-DMK in Puducherry

All India N R Congress-BJP alliance is on course to form the government in the tiny Union Territory of Puducherry by trouncing the Congress-DMK combine. For the first time, the BJP is likely to be part of a coalition in Puducherry, as it has opened its account, ably helped by Congress turncoats who jumped the ship at the last minute.

If BJP is part of the government, it will be a major leap for the party as it focuses on South India – Puducherry will join the league of Karnataka, where the saffron party is ruling.

At the time of going to press, the AINRC was leading or had won in 10 seats, while the BJP had won 3 seats and was leading in two more as leads or results were available only for 28 of the 30 constituencies. Of the 28 seats for which results or trends were known at 8.30 pm, Independents had won in four and were leading in two more seats.

The Congress, which has ruled the UT for five years from 2016 to February 2021 when its government lost majority, was reduced to just 2 seats, while its ally DMK bettered its 2016 performance to settle at 5 seats. The Congress humiliation was complete when its state unit chief A V Subramanian lost from Karaikal (North) by 134 seats.

In all probability, AINRC chief N Rangasamy will be the Chief Minister of Puducherry, after a gap of five years – this will be his fourth term. However, Rangasamy, who contested from two constituencies, lost to an Independent candidate in Yanam, but won Thattanchavady constituency by a margin of 5,456 votes.

The BJP pulled off an impressive performance in the UT, where it lacked any base, with five wins or leads. Former Congress leaders A Namassivayam, A John Kumar and his son Richards Johnkumar won seats on BJP tickets – this is the first time that the Puducherry Assembly will have an elected BJP member.

However, Puducherry BJP chief V Saminathan lost to Congress candidate M Vaithianathan in Lawspet. Saminathan was appointed to the Assembly in 2017 along with two of his party colleagues. Though they are nominated by the Centre, the L-G chose to consider them as BJP members.

If one takes into account the three members who can be appointed by the Union Home Ministry, the BJP's strength in the assembly will now go up to 8.