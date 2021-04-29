Puducherry Assembly Election Result 2021: Indira Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Puducherry Assembly Election 2021, Indira Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No 8) in Puducherry district went to polls on April 6, 2021.



Puducherry Election Result 2021: Indira Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Puducherry Assembly Election 2016, All India N.R. Congress candidate N. Rangasamy won the Indira Nagar constituency seat by a margin of 11.80% beating Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate S. Kumaravel by 3404 votes.