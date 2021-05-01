Puducherry Assembly Elections results live updates: Counting begins with Covid-19 protocols in place

Counting is underway for the Puducherry Assembly elections. Over 10 lakh voters caste their votes for Assembly polls in a single phase on April 6. Will the troubled UT find a new government in the BJP, or will Congress return to power? Follow DH for live updates
Puducherry elections results in 2016
Congress had won 15 seats in the previous elections held in 2016, All India NR Congress won eight seats, AIADMK won four seats and two DMK candidates won. BJP bagged none.
Counting for Puducherry Assembly elections has begun at all centres.
Polling for the 30 assembly seats in Puducherry was held on April 6. Of the 30 seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. A total of 10,04,507 voters exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 324 candidates in the union territory.
What do exit polls say?
All major exit polls have predicted a victory for the NDA in the union territory. The BJP-led alliance is expected to secure more than 18 of the 30-member Assembly.
Election Commission's Covid rules
The EC has made many arrangements to follow Covid protocols during counting. This includesincreasing the number of counting halls, limiting the number of officials inside, and making vaccination certificates or negative tests mandatory for entry. Victory rallies after the results are announced are also banned.
The union territory is under President's Rule currently due to political drama that ensued in January, when the Congress government lost power in the House and Chief Minister V Narayansamy had to resign.
The contest for the 30-member Puducherry Assembly is majorly between Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) with DMK, CPI, VCK and one Independent candidate andBJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with All India N.R. Congress and AIADMK.
Visuals outside a counting centre in lawspet
Good morning, readers! Welcome to the livecoverage of Puducherry Election results. Stay tuned for live updates from the counting.