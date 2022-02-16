AAP may be a breath of fresh air for Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party is making strong waves in Punjab politics, with the party's national convener garnering supporters over his "Delhi model", much like the Modi's wave on the back of the "Gujarat model" of politics, according to reports from the state.

This time around, the electoral battle is sure not to be a two-horse race—with farmer leaders entering the fray, BJP aligning with former state chief minister Amarinder Singh and the Aam Aadmi party promising a wave of change—with the electors growing weary of the persisting drug problems and lack of progress on the educational front in the state.

In 2017, the AAP had secured 20 seats in Punjab, but 11 of its winners quit the party. However, the situation this time is different, as it comes in the aftermath of farmers' protests.

Also Read — Congress is original, AAP its xerox: Modi says both parties only looted Punjab

Although the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has been out of power, with the Congress taking the forefront, these parties are seen as "riyavati" (traditional), a report by The Indian Express stated, adding that supporters are looking for a newer party, with older parties all seen as an incumbent against challenger AAP.

The report stated that the opinion towards Amarinder Singh is not favourable as he is seen to have whiled away his four-and-a-half years in charge of the state. In comparison, Charanjit Singh Channi is judged much less harshly and is also favoured in some regions.

In the Malwa region, voters are actively seeking a change in the administration, especially due to lack of educational initiatives and a lack of priority given to the sector, the report stated

“Liquor shops are open but schools are closed,” the report quoted one Gurmail Singh, a farmer in Dhaula village, which falls in Channi’s constituency of Bhadaur.

Singh switched allegiances from Congress, as it has failed to undertake development. "The kids who studied went abroad. The old are left here alone. When we die, who will perform our last rites?” Singh was quoted as saying.

Also Read — Congress is losing in Punjab, says Ashwani Kumar after quitting party

The sentiment was similar in other regions as well.

A young homemaker, Arshdeep Kaur, in Ravidassi (SC) mohalla of Balad Kalan, located 40 kilometres from Dhuri in Sangrur, is worried about the future of her child. “I have a three-year-old who should be in school… He will grow up into these young men you see in our mohalla, all loitering, all unemployed. There are no opportunities. Those who are in the village, remain in the village,” she was quoted as saying.

Even on the drugs front, locals said that it is easier to procure illicit substances than buying groceries, with most blaming the SAD for the proliferation of drugs. As per the report, they were also frustrated that Congress—despite promising much change in this regard—failed to tackle the problem.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: