Captain Amarinder Singh set to lose in Patiala

Captain Amarinder Singh set to lose in Patiala as AAP man leads the way

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2022, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 12:40 ist
Captain Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Captain Amarinder Singh is set to lose the elections, with Aam Aadmi Party's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli securing 45.2 per cent of the votes in the Patiala Assembly constituency. Captain secured 22,868 votes while Kohli also secured 36,645 at the time of the report.

More to follow...

Punjab
BJP
Amarinder Singh
Assembly Elections 2022
India News

