How parties performed in 2022 vs 2017 in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party is expected to make a splash in the face-off against the Congress and the BJP's alliance with former Congress man Captain Amarinder Singh and the Shiromani Akali Dal. Farmer leaders may also make their mark following their recent success in getting the farm laws repealed.
Track how the parties perform this time compared to the Assembly elections 2017 below:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Election won, but promises...?
Hiding from bombs, Ukraine's cellar violinist plays on
Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC
Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket
Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation
First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months
SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars
Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden
In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia