Modi takes on Congress over 'UP, Bihar bhaiya' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's "UP, Bihar ke bhaiye" remark.

"What the Congress Chief Minister said here, on which the family from Delhi was clapping, the entire country has seen," PM Modi said at a rally in Punjab ahead of the election in the state.

Modi said that the Congress and the AAP are "partners in crime". ""AAP lies about everything. They have opened liquor stores near schools and they are talking here about improving schooling," said Modi, adding that in Delhi, they blame Punjab farmers for pollution.

More to follow...

