Modi takes on Congress over 'UP, Bihar bhaiya' remark

Modi takes on Congress over 'UP, Bihar bhaiya' remark

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 17 2022, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 14:39 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Screengrab of livestream on Twitter/@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's "UP, Bihar ke bhaiye" remark. 

"What the Congress Chief Minister said here, on which the family from Delhi was clapping, the entire country has seen," PM Modi said at a rally in Punjab ahead of the election in the state.

Modi said that the Congress and the AAP are "partners in crime". ""AAP lies about everything. They have opened liquor stores near schools and they are talking here about improving schooling," said Modi, adding that in Delhi, they blame Punjab farmers for pollution.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
BJP
Congress
Punjab
Punjab Assembly Elections
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022
Punjab Polls

What's Brewing

Bappi Lahiri funeral: Family & Friends bid final adieu!

Bappi Lahiri funeral: Family & Friends bid final adieu!

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

First woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

First woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

A clock could transform fundamental physics

A clock could transform fundamental physics

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

 