Punjab Assembly Elections: Banga Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Banga Assembly Constituency (AC No. 46) in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Banga Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, SAD candidate Sukhwinder Kumar won Banga constituency seat securing 45256 votes, beating AAAP candidate Harjot by a margin of 1893 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Banga constituency were 159003. Of that, 1,21,775 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Banga assembly constituency.