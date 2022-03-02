Punjab Polls 2022: Chamkaur Sahib Constituency Result

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Chamkaur Sahib Assembly Constituency (AC No. 51) in Rupnagar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Charanjit Singh Channi won Chamkaur Sahib constituency seat securing 61060 votes, beating AAAP candidate Charanjit Singh by a margin of 12308 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Chamkaur Sahib constituency were 186932. Of that, 1,44,481 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Chamkaur Sahib assembly constituency.