Punjab Assembly Elections: Dina Nagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Dina Nagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 5) in Gurdaspur district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Dina Nagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Aruna Chaudhary won Dina Nagar constituency seat securing 72176 votes, beating BJP candidate Bishan Dass by a margin of 31917 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dina Nagar constituency were 181798. Of that, 1,29,294 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

