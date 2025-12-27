Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Unnao rape survivor accuses IO of being 'hand in glove' with Sengar, approaches CBI seeking FIR

The woman also claimed that she and her family were facing threats from various quarters.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 14:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 14:01 IST
India NewsCBIDelhiUnnao rape

Follow us on :

Follow Us