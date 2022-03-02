Punjab Assembly Elections: Khem Karan Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Khem Karan Assembly Constituency (AC No. 22) in Amritsar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.
Punjab Election Result 2022: Khem Karan Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Sukhpal Singh Bhullar won Khem Karan constituency seat securing 81,897 votes, beating SAD candidate Virsa Singh by a margin of 19,602 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Khem Karan constituency were 1,99,217. Of that, 1,53,020 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in the Khem Karan assembly constituency.
