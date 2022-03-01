Punjab Assembly Elections: Ludhiana North Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Ludhiana North Assembly Constituency (AC No. 65) in Ludhiana district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Ludhiana North Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Rakesh Pandey won Ludhiana North constituency seat securing 44864 votes, beating BJP candidate Parveen Bansal by a margin of 5132 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Ludhiana North constituency were 181931. Of that, 1,23,250 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Ludhiana North assembly constituency.