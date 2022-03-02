Punjab Assembly Elections: Rupnagar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Punjab Assembly Election 2022, Rupnagar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 50) in Rupnagar district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Punjab Election Result 2022: Rupnagar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Punjab Assembly Election 2017, AAAP candidate Amarjit Singh Sandoa won Rupnagar constituency seat securing 58994 votes, beating INC candidate Brinder Singh Dhillon by a margin of 23707 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rupnagar constituency were 169610. Of that, 1,29,167 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rupnagar assembly constituency.