Punjab polls: Former Army chief Gen JJ Singh joins BJP

The former army chief had left the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jan 18 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 22:36 ist
General JJ Singh is the second Army chief after Gen VK Singh who has joined the BJP. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Former Army chief Gen Joginder Jaswant Singh on Tuesday joined the BJP here in the presence of the party leadership, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Shekhawat and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma welcomed Singh into the party fold. General JJ Singh is the second Army chief after Gen VK Singh who has joined the BJP.

The former army chief had left the Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018.

General JJ Singh had joined the SAD in 2017 and had unsuccessfully contested against the then Congress leader Amarinder Singh from Patiala during the Assembly elections that year.

JJ Singh, who had also served as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, was the first Sikh to be appointed as the Army chief in 2005.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

