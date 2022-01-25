Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Punjab on January 27

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Punjab on January 27, starting with paying obeisance at Golden Temple and joining Congress candidates at the shrine's 'langar'.

Rahul will land in Amritsar in the morning and will first head to the Golden temple and then join 117 candidates for the langar, the official programme shared by the party said.

This could mean that the list of remaining 31 candidates could come soon.

From Golden Temple, Rahul will then head to Durgiana Mandir followed by Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Stal along with the candidates.

Rahul will also address a virtual rally 'Punjab Fateh' from Jalandhar in the afternoon. As per the Election Commission directives, parties cannot hold public rallies till January 31.

Congress has already announced 86 candidates by retaining the ministers and most of the sitting MLAs.

