Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Punjab on January 27

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Punjab on January 27

Rahul will land in Amritsar in the morning and will first head to the Golden temple and then join 117 candidates for the langar

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Jan 25 2022, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 15:06 ist
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Punjab on January 27, starting with paying obeisance at Golden Temple and joining Congress candidates at the shrine's 'langar'.

Rahul will land in Amritsar in the morning and will first head to the Golden temple and then join 117 candidates for the langar, the official programme shared by the party said.

This could mean that the list of remaining 31 candidates could come soon.

Also Read | Politics of hate intruding Punjab: Sidhu on sacrilege bid at Patiala temple

From Golden Temple, Rahul will then head to Durgiana Mandir followed by Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Stal along with the candidates.

Rahul will also address a virtual rally 'Punjab Fateh' from Jalandhar in the afternoon. As per the Election Commission directives, parties cannot hold public rallies till January 31.

Congress has already announced 86 candidates by retaining the ministers and most of the sitting MLAs.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab Assembly Elections
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022
Punjab Polls
Punjab Elections
Congress
Assembly Elections 2022
Rahul Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'

The misplaced concern on duties

The misplaced concern on duties

When social media is a full-time job

When social media is a full-time job

What should your resume contain?

What should your resume contain?

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

 