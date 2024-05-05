Jurgen Klopp confident successor can hit the ground running with 'Liverpool 2.0'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is confident that the Premier League club is well set up to continue improving once he has handed over the reins to his successor at the end of the season.

Klopp, who announced in January that he would leave the Merseyside outfit after nine years in charge, is expected to be replaced by Dutchman Arne Slot.

Slot will inherit a team that is already in the early stages of a makeover, with Liverpool having signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo this season.

"Of course, it's not perfect as if it was we'd have five or six points more and would still be fighting for the league," Klopp told Sky Sports in an interview published on Sunday.

"But if you rewind to the start of the season, I called it Liverpool 2.0... Liverpool 2.0 doesn't stop after I leave. It's just the start of another project with a really good squad."