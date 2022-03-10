What turned fortunes for the AAP in Punjab?

Behind AAP’s emphatic victory in Punjab lies a well calibrated campaign strategy that was realistic and free from hyperbole. So what caught the imagination of the electorate as they gave a decisive mandate in favor of the AAP rubbishing all political parties and their stalwarts?

Bhagwant Mann turned out to be the man of the moment as he walked away with much of the credit for AAP win in Punjab. The AAP shied away from naming its chief ministerial candidate in 2017. This time, Arvind Kejriwal announced Mann as party CM face which put an end to speculations that an ‘outsider’ will take the reins of Punjab if the party won Punjab. But for the butt of jokes for his alcoholic ways, Mann stood tall among his adversaries with a clean corruption free image.

The rhetoric built by the party around its tagline ‘Log badlaav chahte hain’ (People want change) worked well. The ‘badlaav’ narrative found resonance with the people of Punjab in the backdrop of sacrilege incidents and the rising drug menace.

The AAP benefited hugely from the electorates yearning for a change that remained palpable all this while. Traditional mainstream parties- Congress, SAD, BJP etc- could not walk the talk when it came to ebbing the escalating drug menace, or bringing the perpetrators of sacrilege to justice. These were emotive issues and led to brewing discontent among people. The AAP had no baggage or blemish, like other parties, and promised to deliver on both the counts.

The AAP steered clear of its 2017 blemish of romanticising with radicals. Kejriwal stayed overnight at the residence of a former militant in Punjab. This gave an impression that the party was trying to cozy up with radicals and separatists which led to alienation of the Hindu votes. This time too, Kejriwal’s alleged pro-radical credentials were triggered by his former associate Kumar Viswas, however, AAP and Kejriwal, preferred not to go ballistic and focused on its campaign.

In Punjab, the AAP showcased a development model more or less similar to its Delhi model of health infrastructure and education that caught the imagination of the people. AAP’s poll promises focused realistically on women offering cash sops, which is why a large number of women electorate voted in support of the AAP.

Issues of unemployment, corruption and mafia raj had plagued Punjab. The narrative of the AAP campaign spearheaded by Kejriwal and Mann revolved around plugging corruption, sand and liquor mafia bringing the revenue proceeds into development projects.

The undoing of the Congress in Punjab, which was much of its creation, served a massive advantage to the AAP. The Congress secured a self-goal, first by removing its CM with polls round the corner. Then the party high command failed to ebb the serious internal wrangling among its top leaders, Navjot Sidhu, Channi and others. The split in the Congress cadre and vote bank worked in favor of the AAP.

