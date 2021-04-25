Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Katpadi Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Katpadi Assembly Constituency (AC No 40) in Vellore district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Katpadi Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Duraimurugan won Katpadi constituency seat by a margin of 14% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Appu S.R.K by 23,946 votes.

