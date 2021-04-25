Thousand-Lights Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Thousand-Lights Assembly Constituency Result 2021

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thousand-Lights assembly constituency.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2021, 01:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 01:55 ist

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Thousand-Lights Assembly Constituency (AC No 20) in Chennai district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Thousand-Lights Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Selvam Ku. Ka won Thousand-Lights constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Valarmathi B by 8,829 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Thousand-Lights assembly constituency.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021

What's Brewing

5Ms for emerging out of the second Covid-19 wave

5Ms for emerging out of the second Covid-19 wave

These states will be offering Covid vaccines for free

These states will be offering Covid vaccines for free

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Imagine, surgery without a scar

Imagine, surgery without a scar

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

In Pics | India struggles to breathe amid oxygen crisis

 