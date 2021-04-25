Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Thousand-Lights Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Thousand-Lights Assembly Constituency (AC No 20) in Chennai district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Thousand-Lights Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate Selvam Ku. Ka won Thousand-Lights constituency seat by a margin of 6% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Valarmathi B by 8,829 votes.

