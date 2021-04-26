Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2021: Udhagamandalam Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021, Udhagamandalam Assembly Constituency (AC No 108) in The Nilgiris district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Udhagamandalam Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2016, Indian National Congress candidate Ganesh R. won Udhagamandalam constituency seat by a margin of 8% beating All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

candidate Vinoth by 10,418 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Udhagamandalam assembly constituency.