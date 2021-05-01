Tamil Nadu Polls 2021: Constituency-wise Live Results

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Constituency-wise live data, party-wise performance, winners and losers

DH Web Desk
  • May 01 2021, 00:27 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 10:54 ist
Election officials and agents of veinous political parties and independents candidates wearing face mask count vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls at a counting centre at Loyola College, in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo

The high-pitched battle for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 took place as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country. Here's the constituency-wise results for Tamil Nadu assembly elections. 

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 Constituency-wise Live dataAC Name
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Gummidipoondi constituency, click here👉Gummidipoondi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Ponneri constituency, click here👉Ponneri
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tiruttani constituency, click here👉Tiruttani
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thiruvallur constituency, click here👉Thiruvallur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Poonamallee constituency, click here👉Poonamallee
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Avadi constituency, click here👉Avadi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Maduravoyal constituency, click here👉Maduravoyal
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Ambattur constituency, click here👉Ambattur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Madavaram constituency, click here👉Madavaram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thiruvottiyur constituency, click here👉Thiruvottiyur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency, click here👉Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Perambur constituency, click here👉Perambur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kolathur constituency, click here👉Kolathur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Villivakkam constituency, click here👉Villivakkam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thiru Vi Ka Nagar constituency, click here👉Thiru Vi Ka Nagar
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Egmore constituency, click here👉Egmore
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Royapuram constituency, click here👉Royapuram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Harbour constituency, click here👉Harbour
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Chepauk Thiruvallikeni constituency, click here👉Chepauk Thiruvallikeni
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thousand Lights constituency, click here👉Thousand Lights
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Anna Nagar constituency, click here👉Anna Nagar
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Virugampakkam constituency, click here👉Virugampakkam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Saidapet constituency, click here👉Saidapet
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thiyagarayanagar constituency, click here👉Thiyagarayanagar
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Mylapore constituency, click here👉Mylapore
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Velachery constituency, click here👉Velachery
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Shozhinganallur constituency, click here👉Shozhinganallur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Alandur constituency, click here👉Alandur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Sriperumbudur constituency, click here👉Sriperumbudur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Pallavaram constituency, click here👉Pallavaram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tambaram constituency, click here👉Tambaram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Chengalpattu constituency, click here👉Chengalpattu
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thiruporur constituency, click here👉Thiruporur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Cheyyur constituency, click here👉Cheyyur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Madurantakam constituency, click here👉Madurantakam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Uthiramerur constituency, click here👉Uthiramerur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kancheepuram constituency, click here👉Kancheepuram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Arakkonam constituency, click here👉Arakkonam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Sholingur constituency, click here👉Sholingur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Katpadi constituency, click here👉Katpadi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Ranipet constituency, click here👉Ranipet
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Arcot constituency, click here👉Arcot
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Vellore constituency, click here👉Vellore
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Anaikattu constituency, click here👉Anaikattu
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kilvaithinankuppam constituency, click here👉Kilvaithinankuppam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Gudiyattam constituency, click here👉Gudiyattam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Vaniyambadi constituency, click here👉Vaniyambadi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Ambur constituency, click here👉Ambur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Jolarpet constituency, click here👉Jolarpet
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tirupattur constituency, click here👉Tirupattur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Uthangarai constituency, click here👉Uthangarai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Bargur constituency, click here👉Bargur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Krishnagiri constituency, click here👉Krishnagiri
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Veppanahalli constituency, click here👉Veppanahalli
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Hosur constituency, click here👉Hosur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thalli constituency, click here👉Thalli
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Palacode constituency, click here👉Palacode
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Pennagaram constituency, click here👉Pennagaram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Dharmapuri constituency, click here👉Dharmapuri
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Pappireddippatti constituency, click here👉Pappireddippatti
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Harur constituency, click here👉Harur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Chengam constituency, click here👉Chengam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tiruvannamalai constituency, click here👉Tiruvannamalai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kilpennathur constituency, click here👉Kilpennathur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kalasapakkam constituency, click here👉Kalasapakkam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Polur constituency, click here👉Polur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Arani constituency, click here👉Arani
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Cheyyar constituency, click here👉Cheyyar
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Vandavasi constituency, click here👉Vandavasi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Gingee constituency, click here👉Gingee
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Mailam constituency, click here👉Mailam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tindivanam constituency, click here👉Tindivanam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Vanur constituency, click here👉Vanur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Villupuram constituency, click here👉Villupuram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Vikravandi constituency, click here👉Vikravandi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tirukkoyilur constituency, click here👉Tirukkoyilur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Ulundurpettai constituency, click here👉Ulundurpettai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Rishivandiyam constituency, click here👉Rishivandiyam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Sankarapuram constituency, click here👉Sankarapuram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kallakurichi constituency, click here👉Kallakurichi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Gangavalli constituency, click here👉Gangavalli
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Attur constituency, click here👉Attur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Yercaud constituency, click here👉Yercaud
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Omalur constituency, click here👉Omalur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Mettur constituency, click here👉Mettur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Edappadi constituency, click here👉Edappadi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Sankari constituency, click here👉Sankari
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Salem (West) constituency, click here👉Salem (West)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Salem (North) constituency, click here👉Salem (North)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Salem (South) constituency, click here👉Salem (South)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Veerapandi constituency, click here👉Veerapandi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Rasipuram constituency, click here👉Rasipuram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Senthamangalam constituency, click here👉Senthamangalam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Namakkal constituency, click here👉Namakkal
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Paramathi Velur constituency, click here👉Paramathi Velur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tiruchengodu constituency, click here👉Tiruchengodu
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kumarapalayam constituency, click here👉Kumarapalayam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Erode (East) constituency, click here👉Erode (East)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Erode (West) constituency, click here👉Erode (West)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Modakkurichi constituency, click here👉Modakkurichi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Dharapuram (SC) constituency, click here👉Dharapuram (SC)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kangayam constituency, click here👉Kangayam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Perundurai constituency, click here👉Perundurai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Bhavani constituency, click here👉Bhavani
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Anthiyur constituency, click here👉Anthiyur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Gobichettipalayam constituency, click here👉Gobichettipalayam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Bhavanisagar constituency, click here👉Bhavanisagar
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Udhagamandalam constituency, click here👉Udhagamandalam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Gudalur constituency, click here👉Gudalur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Coonoor constituency, click here👉Coonoor
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Mettuppalayam constituency, click here👉Mettuppalayam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Avanashi (SC) constituency, click here👉Avanashi (SC)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tiruppur (North) constituency, click here👉Tiruppur (North)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tiruppur (South) constituency, click here👉Tiruppur (South)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Palladam constituency, click here👉Palladam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Sulur constituency, click here👉Sulur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kavundampalayam constituency, click here👉Kavundampalayam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Coimbatore (North) constituency, click here👉Coimbatore (North)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thondamuthur constituency, click here👉Thondamuthur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Coimbatore (South) constituency, click here👉Coimbatore (South)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Singanallur constituency, click here👉Singanallur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kinathukadavu constituency, click here👉Kinathukadavu
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Pollachi constituency, click here👉Pollachi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Valparai constituency, click here👉Valparai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Udumalaipettai constituency, click here👉Udumalaipettai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Madathukulam constituency, click here👉Madathukulam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Palani constituency, click here👉Palani
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Oddanchatram constituency, click here👉Oddanchatram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Athoor constituency, click here👉Athoor
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Nilakkottai constituency, click here👉Nilakkottai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Natham constituency, click here👉Natham
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Dindigul constituency, click here👉Dindigul
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Vedasandur constituency, click here👉Vedasandur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Aravakurichi constituency, click here👉Aravakurichi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Karur constituency, click here👉Karur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Krishnarayapuram constituency, click here👉Krishnarayapuram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kulithalai constituency, click here👉Kulithalai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Manapparai constituency, click here👉Manapparai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Srirangam constituency, click here👉Srirangam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tiruchirappalli (West) constituency, click here👉Tiruchirappalli (West)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tiruchirappalli (East) constituency, click here👉Tiruchirappalli (East)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thiruverumbur constituency, click here👉Thiruverumbur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Lalgudi constituency, click here👉Lalgudi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Manachanallur constituency, click here👉Manachanallur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Musiri constituency, click here👉Musiri
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thuraiyur constituency, click here👉Thuraiyur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Perambalur constituency, click here👉Perambalur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kunnam constituency, click here👉Kunnam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Ariyalur constituency, click here👉Ariyalur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Jayankondam constituency, click here👉Jayankondam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tittagudi (SC) constituency, click here👉Tittagudi (SC)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Vridhachalam constituency, click here👉Vridhachalam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Neyveli constituency, click here👉Neyveli
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Panruti constituency, click here👉Panruti
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Cuddalore constituency, click here👉Cuddalore
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kurinjipadi constituency, click here👉Kurinjipadi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Bhuvanagiri constituency, click here👉Bhuvanagiri
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Chidambaram constituency, click here👉Chidambaram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kattumannarkoil(SC) constituency, click here👉Kattumannarkoil(SC)
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Sirkazhi constituency, click here👉Sirkazhi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Mayiladuthurai constituency, click here👉Mayiladuthurai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Poompuhar constituency, click here👉Poompuhar
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Nagapattinam constituency, click here👉Nagapattinam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kilvelur constituency, click here👉Kilvelur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Vedaranyam constituency, click here👉Vedaranyam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thiruthuraipoondi constituency, click here👉Thiruthuraipoondi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Mannargudi constituency, click here👉Mannargudi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thiruvarur constituency, click here👉Thiruvarur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Nannilam constituency, click here👉Nannilam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thiruvidaimarudur constituency, click here👉Thiruvidaimarudur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kumbakonam constituency, click here👉Kumbakonam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Papanasam constituency, click here👉Papanasam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thiruvaiyaru constituency, click here👉Thiruvaiyaru
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thanjavur constituency, click here👉Thanjavur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Orathanadu constituency, click here👉Orathanadu
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Pattukkottai constituency, click here👉Pattukkottai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Peravurani constituency, click here👉Peravurani
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Gandharvakottai constituency, click here👉Gandharvakottai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Viralimalai constituency, click here👉Viralimalai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Pudukkottai constituency, click here👉Pudukkottai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thirumayam constituency, click here👉Thirumayam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Alangudi constituency, click here👉Alangudi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Aranthangi constituency, click here👉Aranthangi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Karaikudi constituency, click here👉Karaikudi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tiruppattur constituency, click here👉Tiruppattur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Sivaganga constituency, click here👉Sivaganga
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Manamadurai constituency, click here👉Manamadurai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Melur constituency, click here👉Melur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Madurai East constituency, click here👉Madurai East
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Sholavandan constituency, click here👉Sholavandan
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Madurai North constituency, click here👉Madurai North
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Madurai South constituency, click here👉Madurai South
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Madurai Central constituency, click here👉Madurai Central
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Madurai West constituency, click here👉Madurai West
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thiruparankundram constituency, click here👉Thiruparankundram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thirumangalam constituency, click here👉Thirumangalam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Usilampatti constituency, click here👉Usilampatti
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Andipatti constituency, click here👉Andipatti
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Periyakulam constituency, click here👉Periyakulam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Bodinayakanur constituency, click here👉Bodinayakanur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Cumbum constituency, click here👉Cumbum
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Rajapalayam constituency, click here👉Rajapalayam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Srivilliputhur constituency, click here👉Srivilliputhur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Sattur constituency, click here👉Sattur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Sivakasi constituency, click here👉Sivakasi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Virudhunagar constituency, click here👉Virudhunagar
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Aruppukkottai constituency, click here👉Aruppukkottai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tiruchuli constituency, click here👉Tiruchuli
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Paramakudi constituency, click here👉Paramakudi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tiruvadanai constituency, click here👉Tiruvadanai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Ramanathapuram constituency, click here👉Ramanathapuram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Mudhukulathur constituency, click here👉Mudhukulathur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Vilathikulam constituency, click here👉Vilathikulam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Thoothukkudi constituency, click here👉Thoothukkudi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tiruchendur constituency, click here👉Tiruchendur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Srivaikuntam constituency, click here👉Srivaikuntam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Ottapidaram constituency, click here👉Ottapidaram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kovilpatti constituency, click here👉Kovilpatti
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Sankarankovil constituency, click here👉Sankarankovil
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Vasudevanallur constituency, click here👉Vasudevanallur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kadayanallur constituency, click here👉Kadayanallur
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tenkasi constituency, click here👉Tenkasi
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Alangulam constituency, click here👉Alangulam
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Tirunelveli constituency, click here👉Tirunelveli
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Ambasamudram constituency, click here👉Ambasamudram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Palayamkottai constituency, click here👉Palayamkottai
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Nanguneri constituency, click here👉Nanguneri
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Radhapuram constituency, click here👉Radhapuram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Kanniyakumari constituency, click here👉Kanniyakumari
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Nagercoil constituency, click here👉Nagercoil
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Colachel constituency, click here👉Colachel
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Padmanabhapuram constituency, click here👉Padmanabhapuram
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Vilavancode constituency, click here👉Vilavancode
To know the Tamil Nadu election 2021 result for Killiyoor constituency, click here👉Killiyoor
  

 

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
