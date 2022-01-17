Baghel questions 'selective' FIR against him by UP police, says EC not acting fairly

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has alleged that the Election Commission doesn't seem to be acting fairly when it is supposed to be transparent, a day after Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against him for allegedly flouting Covid-19 norms while campaigning for the assembly polls.

“The Election Commission should keep its role transparent. The agency is not seen to be acting fairly at the beginning itself, then what will happen later,” said Baghel in a video statement shared on his Twitter handle over the FIR registered against him.

माननीय चुनाव आयोग को मीडिया और सुरक्षाकर्मियों को साथ लेकर एक DOOR TO DOOR का DEMO देना चाहिए. pic.twitter.com/kQz4c1knce — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) January 17, 2022

A UP police spokesperson had said that the FIR was lodged against the Chhattisgarh CM and others for violating Covid-19 rules as set by the Election Commission when they were in the Sector 113 police station area in Noida.

Also Read: In UP for poll campaign, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel booked for flouting Covid norms

Baghel, the senior Congress observer for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, is currently campaigning in the northern state. "Why action against the BJP candidate and the minister was not taken in Amroha even though they had been engaged in door-to-door campaigning for the last five days?" questioned Baghel. Speaking about the incident in Noida, Baghel said that he was accompanied by 15-20 security personnel along with the UP Police.

"At least 30-40 journalists were also present, then why the FIR was registered only against me? What I can do when people come to meet me and how the election campaign will be conducted," Baghel questioned. The election commission should come forward to physically explain the method for campaigning and we will follow it, the Chhattisgarh CM said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: