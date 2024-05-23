Four dead as torrential rains lash Kerala, IMD sounds red alert in five districts

Though Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam were earlier placed under an orange alert, the IMD later upgraded the warning, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places there.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.