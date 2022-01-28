Battle for UP: SP candidate booked for promoting hatred

In a video, the candidate says, 'You be positive, we are forming the government. We will not spare them'

  • Jan 28 2022, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 11:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Samajwadi Party candidate from Meerut, Adil Chaudhary, has been booked under IPC section 505 (promoting enmity, hatred) after a purported video of his went viral in which he can be seen saying that if the SP forms the next government in Uttar Pradesh, he will take 'revenge'.

In the video, Chaudhary can be heard addressing his supporters saying, "You be positive, we are forming the government. We will not spare them. The way they are oppressing us, we will take revenge and we will make them understand this in a way that they will think 100 times before doing anything again."

Superintendent of Police (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said that the Election Commission (EC) has been informed about the video and its content.

"We have investigated the video and found that it is not fake. Adil Chaudhary has been booked for promoting enmity," he added.

Chaudhary however clarified, "I was misinterpreted. It was part of my Facebook live and they (BJP) took selective footage of it to make it viral. I had said that people will take revenge as they did not give beds, medicine, oxygen during Covid. Also, so many farmers lost their lives during the farm agitation."

