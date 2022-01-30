BJP has fielded 99 criminals, says Akhilesh

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 30 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 14:48 ist
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP has, so far, fielded 99 candidates with a criminal history.

"The BJP is short of hitting a century. They have given tickets to 99 criminals," he said in a tweet on Sunday.

The war of words between the SP and BJP has been rapidly escalating on the issue of criminals.

Also Read | In latest jibe, Yogi claims SP's red caps covered 'in blood of riot victims'

While the BJP has been accusing Akhilesh Yadav and his party of patronising persons with criminal backgrounds, Akhilesh has returned the fire by demanding to know the number of cases against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said during his tours in the state that if the SP comes to power, there will be a reign of criminals in the state.

Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile has said that when he returns to power after the Assembly elections, he would continue with his bulldozer policies against criminals.

