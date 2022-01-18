BJP working on internal feedback system for UP elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been working on an extensive feedback system to help the party select candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, said leaders in the know.

A senior party leader said that most of the party’s 2.5 crore members have been asked to participate in what in the party is known as an internal feedback system.

Report cards of the state government’s performance in the last five years, a particular candidate’s winnability, and basic electoral feedback are what is gauged through the feedback system.

The work is mostly done in a three-tier system, and core committees in every tier are entrusted with the work. Core committees have the in-charge of a region, as well as co-in charge, apart from other key members.

District core committees send the feedback to the state core committees which then compile the date for the party’s National core committee.

On Sunday, a senior leader of the party, and a key member of the party’s core committee for Uttar Pradesh, said that tickets are only given out only on the basis of a candidate’s winnability

Another key leader, a union minister from the state, said that the party also engages agencies to help them understand the feedback from the ground. “For big states like UP, we distribute the work between two to three agencies, which help us understand the feedback,” said the union minister.

National spokesperson KK Sharma said that the centralised system helps in effective results.

“In the party, no person or politics decide the ticket distribution. Only the party’s Parliamentary Board does. This sets us apart from the Congress and other parties,” said Sharma.

The party has announced candidates for 107 seats in the 403-member assembly. The senior leader, quoted above, on Sunday had said that ticket distribution to the rest of the seats will be completed before the second phase of the seven-phase elections finish.

