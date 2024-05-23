Madhya Pradesh's Buddhist circuit set to entice tourists

Bhopal: Buddhist circuit at Sanchi in Madhya Pradesh is set to attract many pilgrims from around the globe for Buddha Purnima, a significant festival celebrated by Buddhist every year on May 23.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) is developing a Buddhist circuit that will connect Sanchi and other destinations in the state with Bodhgaya and Sarnath, two major centers of Buddhism of the country. The aim is to educate Buddhist pilgrims visiting these places about the Buddhist heritage destinations in MP. The MPTB is making significant efforts to connect, develop and promote major sites related to the life of Gautam Buddha.

Principal Secretary Culture and Tourism Department Sheo Shekhar Shukla said “Destination associated with lord Buddha (Buddhist Circuit) are a major center for Buddhist pilgrims from all over the world. There are also some such places on the holy land of MP, which are adorned with their life values. These places are of great historical, cultural and spiritual importance. Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, the MPTB has spent Rs 70 crore to develop destinations like Sachi, Mandsaur, Dhar, Satna, Rewa, Satdhara, Sonari, Murel Khurd and Gyarsapur. Approach roads, meditation centers, interpretation centers, Buddhists Theme parks, tourist facilitation centers and route facilitation centers have been developed here for the convenience of Buddhist pilgrims and tourists."

Efforts are being made to encourage pilgrims and tourists visiting religious centers like Bodhgaya, Sarnath and Kushinagar to come to Sanchi and other destinations in MP.

The development of Marshall House, foothill, approach roads, the hilltop, light and sound show, tourist facilitation center in Sanchi, landscaping around, Chaitanya Giri Vihar, development and beautification of Kanak Sagar Lake situated at the foot of Sanchi, Buddhist theme park, beautification and development of Square Road Junction, development and beautification of the path from railway station to Stupa foothill, meditation kiosk and complex work in Satdhara, Sonari, Murel Khurda and Gyarsapur near Sanchi are also part of the project.