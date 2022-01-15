In politics to serve people, says Cong's actor-model candidate after attacks

Congress candidate from Meerut assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh Archana Gautam, who had represented India in 'Miss Bikini 2018' and had won 'Miss UP 2014' besides acting in several films and serials, has taken strong exception to the alleged attempts to tarnish her image through posting of her pictures in bikini on social media platforms.

26-year-old Archana has urged the people not to "mix" her profession with his "political career." ''The two are different....I have entered politics to serve the people,'' she added.

Social media was flooded with Archana's pictures in bikini outfits almost immediately after her name figured in the Congress' first list of candidates released on Friday. Some netizens also posted objectionable remarks on her. Archan will contest from Hastinapur (reserve) constituency in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Born at Nagla Harairu village in Meerut district, Archana had studied engineering before migrating to Mumbai to try her luck in Bollywood. She joined Congress a few months ago.

''I was very much impressed by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's slogan ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon (I am a girl and I can fight) and decided to join the Congress,'' she added.

Archana expressed concern over the use of religion for political gains and said that she wanted to contribute toward establishing a society in which every religion was respected.

Congress has also condemned attempts to tarnish the image of its nominee. ''In the past also Bollywood actors have contested elections...it seems some people are perturbed over her candidature and feel that she can defeat their nominee,'' said a senior UP Congress leader here.

Congress' first list of nominees included Unnao rape survivor's mother Asha Singh, anti-CAA activist Sadaf Zafar, Tribal leader Ramraj Gond and Asha worker Poonam Pandey.

