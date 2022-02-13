Kanpur admin spreads voter awareness through milk, bread purchases

The Kanpur administration has hit upon a novel idea to create awareness and encourage people to cast their vote when the district goes to polls on February 20.

Citizens in Kanpur will receive a message "Kanpur Votes On Feb 20" when they purchase milk packets and bread packets from next week, in a plan formulated by district magistrate Neha Sharma, who convened a meeting with bread manufacturers and milk and processed milk companies over the idea.

Also Read — Which slogans will lead to victory this time around in Uttar Pradesh?

The proposal was supported by the GST and food safety department, while manufacturers and bakers have assured that around 2.5 lakh houses of the city would get a message for a week about the voting.

The district magistrate has sought active cooperation from the representatives in this campaign. The idea was to encourage more voters to cast their votes. The representatives from various government departments and bread and milk manufacturers will target 2.5 lakh families per day to create awareness among them.

Meanwhile, to ensure a hundred per cent voting the district administration flew a voters awareness air balloon at Kargil park in Moti Jheel on Saturday.

Watch latest videos by DH here: