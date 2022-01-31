Only those who keep sleeping, dream: PM Modi's dig at Akhilesh Yadav

Addressing a virtual rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav by saying dreams come to only those who sleep, not those who are awake and aware.

"These days, people dream a lot. Only those who keep sleeping, dream," PM Modi said in a dig at Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Weeks ago, Akhilesh had said that Lord Krishna came to his dreams every night and told him that he would form the next government in the state and would establish the 'Ram Rajya'. Responding to Akhilesh's 'dream', Adityanath had then said, "Lord Krishna must have been cursing them (Samajwadi Party), when they, while in power, were releasing terrorists from the jails."

During the virtual rally, PM Modi pegged 'roti, Yogi and kamal' in UP against the erstwhile government's 'gunda-raj'.

"Five years ago, dabangg (strongmen) and dangai (rioters) used to run the show in Uttar Pradesh. Their words were treated as government orders. People of western UP can never forget that when this region was burning in riots, the then government was celebrating," PM Mod said.

He added that five years ago, there was news of the migration of people every other day and abduction and demand for ransom had ruined the lives of the middle-class and traders.

Modi urged first-time voters to bring back the BJP to power with a sweeping mandate. "We are working hard to bring about a change in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, they (Opposition parties) are looking for an opportunity to seek revenge from you (public). Seeking revenge is their ideology," PM Modi said.

