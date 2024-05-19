A testament to syncretism

The manuscript contains nearly 800 illustrations that are adorned with materials such as gold and lapis lazuli, suggesting they were produced in a kitabkhana or courtly atelier. The scope of the treatise was ambitious: it was meant to cover astrology, medicine, war, elephants and horses, perfumes, gardening and culinary arts, among other subjects. It elucidates upon heavenly beings in Islamic astrology, northern and southern constellations, planets, zodiac signs and nakshatras (star groupings) of Indic astrology, spells for summoning spirits, objects associated with kingship, and 140 ruhanis, who were primarily female Hindu Tantric deities.