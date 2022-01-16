UP polls: Samajwadi Party candidate's list has names of criminals, says Adityanath

SP candidate list for UP has criminals: Adityanath

Elections for the 403-member state assembly will be held in seven phases, beginning February 10, while counting of votes will be held on March 10

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 16 2022, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 20:24 ist
Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said while the BJP's list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls has given representation to different sections of society, the Samajwadi Party's list consists of names of criminals.

Elections for the 403-member state assembly will be held in seven phases, beginning February 10, while counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the King George Medical University's preparedness to deal with Covid cases, Adityanath said, "The BJP yesterday released its list of candidates. You have seen that it symbolises social justice, and has given representation to different sections of society."

Every person, who has seen the BJP list, feels that the essence of 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas' has been incorporated in it, the chief minister, who will be contesting the polls from Gorakhpur, said.

"But, if you have seen the list of the Samajwadi Party (SP)-alliance, then tickets have been given to people responsible for the exodus of Hindu traders from Kairana and riots in Muzaffarnagar, and to a history sheeter from Loni," Adityanath said.

This shows the character of the SP and its alliance partners, he said.

"They want to make a government a medium to exploit (people) through criminals and mafia. This is their social justice, and this was clearly visible in their ticket distribution," Adityanath said.

Samajwadi Party
BJP
Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Polls
India News
Indian Politics

