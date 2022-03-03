Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Amethi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Amethi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 186) in Sultanpur district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Amethi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Garima Singh won Amethi constituency seat securing 64226 votes, beating SP candidate Gaytri Prasad by a margin of 5065 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Amethi constituency were 334587. Of that, 1,87,023 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Amethi assembly constituency.