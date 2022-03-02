Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Bareilly Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Bareilly Assembly Constituency (AC No. 124) in Bareilly district goes to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Bareilly Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Dr. Arun Kumar won Bareilly constituency seat securing 115270 votes, beating INC candidate Prem Prakash Agarwal by a margin of 28667 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Bareilly constituency were 416136. Of that, 2,22,452 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

