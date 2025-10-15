Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Curtain rod falls on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during farmers event in Koppal

Even while attending the stage programme, Sitharaman was seen rubbing her forehead.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 16:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 16:16 IST
Karnataka NewsNirmala SitharamanKoppal

Follow us on :

Follow Us