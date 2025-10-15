Curtain rod falls on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during farmers event in Koppal

<p>Koppal: A curtain rod fell on Union Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman </a>during her visit to Methagall village in Koppal district on Wednesday. </p><p>Before attending the stage programme to inaugurate the Farmers' Training and Common Facility Center, the Union minister was at the temporary rest room prepared by the district administration at the venue. While coming out, the steel rod used for hanging curtain fell on her head. The minister was visibly in pain. She sat in the make-shift room for few minutes attending to it. </p>.Enabling environment for R&D, startups in India: Nirmala Sitharaman.<p>Even while attending the stage programme, Sitharaman was seen rubbing her forehead. </p><p>Though she was to attend another official programme at Chilawadagi village, she canceled it and headed to Hosapete. </p><p>The finance minister is in Karnataka for three days. On Tuesday she inaugurated an incubation center at Indian Institute of Science, Dharwad. On Thursday, she will be travelling from Hampi to Raichur and Ballari districts for inaugurating farmers training center and CFC for agro-processing units. </p><p><strong>Wait for Gram Panchayat president</strong></p><p>The union minister had to wait for few minutes to inaugurate the training center as the Gram Panchayat president was not present at the venue. </p><p>Though the Methagall gram panchayat president Ambamma Shrikanth Hulasanhatti was invited for the event, she was not part of the delegation to inaugurate the event. She was represented by her husband instead.</p>