Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Hardoi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Hardoi Assembly Constituency (AC No. 156) in Hardoi district goes to polls on February 23, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Hardoi Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Nitin Agarwal won Hardoi constituency seat securing 97735 votes, beating BJP candidate Raja Bux Singh by a margin of 5109 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Hardoi constituency were 393551. Of that, 2,28,158 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Hardoi assembly constituency.