Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Moradabad Rural Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Moradabad Rural Assembly Constituency (AC No. 27) in Moradabad district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Moradabad Rural Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, SP candidate Haji Ikram Qureshi won Moradabad Rural constituency seat securing 97916 votes, beating BJP candidate Hariom Sharma by a margin of 28781 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Moradabad Rural constituency were 356446. Of that, 2,20,728 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

