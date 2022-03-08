Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Phoolpur Pawai Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Phoolpur Pawai Assembly Constituency (AC No. 349) in Azamgarh district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Phoolpur Pawai Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Arun Kumar Yadav won Phoolpur Pawai constituency seat securing 68435 votes, beating BSP candidate Abul Qais Azmi by a margin of 7295 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Phoolpur Pawai constituency were 304955. Of that, 1,76,846 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Phoolpur Pawai assembly constituency.