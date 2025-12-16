Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, Ethiopia elevate ties to strategic partnership as PM Modi holds talks with his counterpart

Modi said that India and Ethiopia have shared contact, dialogue, and exchange for thousands of years.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 18:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 18:41 IST
India NewsEthiopiaNarendra Modibilateral ties

Follow us on :

Follow Us