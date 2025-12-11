Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

We have taken steps to provide best sporting facilities in the country: Anurag Thakur

Thakur said that there was a time when the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports was granted a budget of around Rs 800 crore.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 18:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 18:37 IST
India NewsBJPAnurag Thakur

Follow us on :

Follow Us