Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Rudhauli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Rudhauli Assembly Constituency (AC No. 309) in Basti district went to polls on March 3, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Rudhauli Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Sanjay Pratap Jaiswal won Rudhauli constituency seat securing 90228 votes, beating BSP candidate Rajendra Prasad Chaudhary by a margin of 21805 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Rudhauli constituency were 408883. Of that, 2,20,390 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Rudhauli assembly constituency.