Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Shivpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Shivpur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 386) in Varanasi district went to polls on March 7, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Shivpur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Anil Rajbhar won Shivpur constituency seat securing 110453 votes, beating SP candidate Anand Mohan &Quot;Guddu Yadav&Quot; by a margin of 54259 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Shivpur constituency were 341279. Of that, 2,27,074 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Shivpur assembly constituency.