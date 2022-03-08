Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Sikandrabad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Sikandrabad Assembly Constituency (AC No. 64) in Bulandshahar district went to polls on February 10, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Sikandrabad Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Bimla Singh Solanki won Sikandrabad constituency seat securing 104956 votes, beating BSP candidate Mohammad Imran by a margin of 28623 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Sikandrabad constituency were 375293. Of that, 2,50,912 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

