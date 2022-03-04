Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Soraon Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Soraon Assembly Constituency (AC No. 255) in Allahabad district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Soraon Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, ADAL candidate Jamuna Prasad won Soraon constituency seat securing 77814 votes, beating BSP candidate Geeta Pasi by a margin of 17735 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Soraon constituency were 365758. Of that, 2,10,219 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Soraon assembly constituency.