Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Tarabganj Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022, Tarabganj Assembly Constituency (AC No. 299) in Gonda district goes to polls on February 27, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Election Result 2022: Tarabganj Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Prem Narayan Pandey won Tarabganj constituency seat securing 100294 votes, beating SP candidate Vinod Kumar Alis Pandit Singh by a margin of 38442 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Tarabganj constituency were 354551. Of that, 1,99,884 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

