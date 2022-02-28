Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Lalkuwa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Lalkuwa Assembly Constituency (AC No. 56) in Nainital district went to polls on February 14, 2022.
Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Lalkuwa Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.
In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Naveen Chandra Dumka won Lalkuwa constituency seat securing 44,293 votes, beating INC candidate Harish Chandra Durgapal by a margin of 27,108 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lalkuwa constituency were 1,11,965. Of that, 79,596 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.
Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners, and losers in the Lalkuwa assembly constituency.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson
Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow
Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel
Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media