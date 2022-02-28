Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Lalkuwa Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Lalkuwa Assembly Constituency (AC No. 56) in Nainital district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Lalkuwa Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Naveen Chandra Dumka won Lalkuwa constituency seat securing 44,293 votes, beating INC candidate Harish Chandra Durgapal by a margin of 27,108 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Lalkuwa constituency were 1,11,965. Of that, 79,596 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

