Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

National record holder pole vaulter Dev Meena, coach face humiliation; forced to pay to travel with kits

Initially asked to leave their equipment behind by the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), they were allowed entry only after prolonged pleading and payment of a fine, the incident triggering outrage on social media.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 17:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 17:15 IST
India Newspole vault

Follow us on :

Follow Us