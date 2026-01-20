National record holder pole vaulter Dev Meena, coach face humiliation; forced to pay to travel with kits
Initially asked to leave their equipment behind by the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), they were allowed entry only after prolonged pleading and payment of a fine, the incident triggering outrage on social media.
In a country that is laying the foundations of becoming a sporting superpower, the image of a National Coach and a former pole vaulter, Ghanshyam Yadav from the DSWY Academy, Bhopal begging a railway official is a devastating reality check. Ghanshyam was travelling with National… pic.twitter.com/W84tCHctMz