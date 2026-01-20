<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would flag off three new Amrit Bharat trains and a passenger train in poll-bound Kerala this week.</p><p>The PM would flag off these trains during his visit to Thiruvananthapuram on January 23. Assembly polls in Kerala are due in April-May this year.</p>.Costly affair | Vande Bharat sleeper train ticket cancellation rule explained.<p>These trains are Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express, Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Amrit Bharat Express and Guruvayur-Thrissur passenger train.</p><p>Nagercoil-Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Amrit Bharat Express trains will be operated through the state via Kottayam, while the Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express will be operated via Nagercoil. The Guruvayur-Thrissur passenger train will be a MEMU service, the railways said in a statement.</p><p>The Amrit Bharat trains would offer weekly services with stoppage at major stations across the state, while the passenger train would operate daily between Thrissur and Guruvayur.</p><p>The Amrit Bharat trains would have all the features similar to the Vande Bharat trains. The non-AC trains which can carry over 1,800 passengers have a design speed of over 130 km per hour.</p>